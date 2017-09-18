Minnetonka Collaborates With Mother Denim on Far-Out ’70s-Inspired Moccasins & Boots

Mother x Minnetonka Lovin Moc, $95; minnetonkamoccasin.com. Courtesy

Mother denim is stepping into footwear with handcrafted heritage brand Minnetonka to launch four limited-edition styles inspired by bohemia and the free-spirited attitude of the ’70s.

Lela Becker, president and co-founder of Mother, revealed how the collab came naturally. “I used to live in Minnetonka slippers as a kid and have always been a fan. When we were approached for a collaboration, I felt an immediate connection,” she said.

“I loved bringing our cheeky Mother personality to their throw-it-on classic American style,” Becker added.

The Supernova Boot is a suede fringe ankle boot offered in brown and black, with a blazing star design.

Mother x Minnetonka Supernova Brown boot, $110; minnetonkamoccasin.com

The Lovin’ Moc is a brown suede moccasin embroidered with far-out hippie-inspired designs.

Mother x Minnetonka Lovin’ Moc, $95; minnetonkamoccasin.com

The Cosmic Moc is a black suede moccasin that incorporates embroidered stars, lightning bolts and suns.

Mother x Minnetonka Cosmic Moc, $95; minnetonkamoccasin.com

“We always look to collaborate with brands who align with our free-spirited approach to living and bring innovative ideas to our product,” explained Minnetonka CEO David Miller.

“We love that the Mother styles are reminiscent of our hippie heyday yet are edgy and contemporary, giving our fans a bold way to wear their favorite heritage styles.”

