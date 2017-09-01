Martha Hunt’s Favorite New Boot Is Built for Stomping Down Streets Like a Supermodel

Martha Hunt seen leaving Victoria's Secret fittings in NYC on Aug. 28. Rex Shutterstock

Martha Hunt stars in Marc Fisher Ltd’s latest ad campaign, appearing in boot styles from the brand’s fall ’17 collection. And in a new interview with People, the Victoria’s Secret Angel opens up about why she connects to the brand and reveals her favorite boot for fall.

The Vogue Thailand cover girl told the mag, “I feel connected to the Marc Fisher Ltd woman — she’s a go-getter and does everything with style.”

Martha Hunt spotted leaving Victoria’s Secret fittings in NYC on Aug. 28. Rex Shutterstock

Hunt shared her favorite piece from the line. “The Wanya boot is my favorite. It’s a modern take on a classic boot and makes any outfit sexier.”

That’s apparent here in an Instagram post the 28-year-old model shared recently, in which she’s sporting the lace-up ankle boot. The hiker style boot comes in polished leather and suede and features cool metal grommets.

https://instagram.com/p/BX-uuTvhv_8/?taken-by=marthahunt



You can shop the style via the link below.

Marc Fisher Ltd Wanya lace-up ankle boot, $229; marcfisherfootwear.com

