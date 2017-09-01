Martha Hunt’s Favorite New Boot Is Built for Stomping Down Streets Like a Supermodel

Martha Hunt stars in Marc Fisher Ltd’s latest ad campaign, appearing in boot styles from the brand’s fall ’17 collection. And in a new interview with People, the Victoria’s Secret Angel opens up about why she connects to the brand and reveals her favorite boot for fall.
The Vogue Thailand cover girl told the mag, “I feel connected to the Marc Fisher Ltd woman — she’s a go-getter and does everything with style.”
Hunt shared her favorite piece from the line. “The Wanya boot is my favorite. It’s a modern take on a classic boot and makes any outfit sexier.”
That’s apparent here in an Instagram post the 28-year-old model shared recently, in which she’s sporting the lace-up ankle boot. The hiker style boot comes in polished leather and suede and features cool metal grommets.
https://instagram.com/p/BX-uuTvhv_8/?taken-by=marthahunt
You can shop the style via the link below.
Marc Fisher Ltd Wanya lace-up ankle boot, $229; marcfisherfootwear.com
Want more?
A First Look at Martha Hunt’s New Ad Campaign for Marc Fisher Ltd
Martha Hunt Does the Summer Pool Slides Trend — And Hers Are Affordable
This Is the New Face of Marc Fisher Ltd