Christian Louboutin Talks His Love of India and Exclusive Collection for Level Shoes

Level Shoes hosted legendary designer Christian Louboutin as part of the “Dear India” campaign for a special in-store talk on his deep love for the country and how it influenced his creations over the years.

Sharing with moderator Ritu Upadhyay that he fell in love with India at just 16 years old, Louboutin spoke about how the vibrant and welcoming culture of the land not only inspired his work, but became a part of it as well.

Louboutin’s exclusive women’s and men’s shoe collection with Indian couture designer Sabyasachi is a true reflection of the luxurious nature of Indian workmanship.

On India, and on his collaboration with Sabyasachi, Louboutin said, “India has always been a fascinating and very interesting country. In terms of inspiration, it’s one of the countries that always comes to my mind. It is nice to bring the work that I’ve been doing for the Sabyasachi collaboration here to Dubai as the bright light of the city brings a beautiful exposure to the rich work.”

“There is a common thread between India and the Emirates on how the bright sun light reflects on the work that has gold and embroidery details and textures that are not flat.”

The Christian Louboutin x Sabyasachi collection is available exclusively at Level Shoes in the Middle East.

