These Sleek Sneakers Honor the Iconic Beverly Hills Hotel

The Beverly Hills Hotel has offered glamorous ambiance of Hollywood’s Golden Age since it’s opening in 1912. Moreover, its Martinique Banana Leaf wallpaper, featured in the Polo Lounge of the Hotel, has become iconic in its own right. So much so, that luxury sneaker brand Koio is paying homage to the wallpaper with a collection of three new leafy printed kicks.

Each silhouette features Italian calf leather with suede accents and is customized with the classic banana leaf print. And for an added touch, the insoles are modeled after the Beverly Hills Hotel sunbeds.

The lavish collection includes two lace-up low top styles with either a blush pink or white sole, and one high top sneaker. And each hand made shoe comes with pink, white, and green laces for extra customization.

The collection will be available Sept. 23, exclusively through the Beverly Hills Hotel with prices ranging from $448 to $498.

