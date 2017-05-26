Irregular Choice Unveils its Latest Disney Collab: Mickey Mouse & Friends

Irregular Choice is bringing the Disney magic once again.
Following up on last year’s delightfully whimsical “Cinderella” and “Alice in Wonderland” collaborations, the quirky British brand is unveiling its latest Disney project today: Mickey Mouse & Friends. The iconic cartoon character and pals Pluto, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Chip and Dale have been given the fashion treatment as part of a limited-edition collection featuring 45 show-stopping shoe and accessories looks.
The footwear lineup includes styles for both women and young girls, including ballet flats, sandals, sneakers, heels, Mary Janes, platforms and cowboy boots. True to form, the brand has dreamed up some seriously imaginative, over-the-top designs, loaded with bold colors, prints and other fun details that bring the characters to life.
Highlights include this Minnie Mouse pump, accented with the character’s signature polka-dots and bow, as well as a three-dimensional figure on the heel.
Pluto fans will love these glittery flats, featuring a wrap-around appliqué of the feisty dog and a few of his bones.
A slightly grumpy Mickey Mouse is showcased on this high-top sneaker, which is decorated with glitter accents, a polka-dot print and three-dimensional ears. LED lights are featured in the sole.
Disney’s famous couple teams up on these flashy Western boots, featuring striking silhouetted images, glitter and metallic accents.
Daisy Duck stars on this dainty women’s pump, accented with an allover print and a fabric bow on the toe.
Priced from $175 to $265, the Irregular Choice x Mickey Mouse & Friends collection is available from online retailers including Tiltedsole.com, Fun.com, Sidecca.com, Ashburyskies.com and Uniquevintage.com. Check out the complete collection now at Irregularchoice.com.