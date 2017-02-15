Havaianas Debuts Collab With a Popular Aussie Swim Label

Havaianas headed Down Under for its latest collaboration.
The Brazilian sandal brand has teamed up with popular Australian swimwear label We Are Handsome — known for its striking photographic digital prints — on a new capsule of women’s flip-flops that launches today. The collab includes two limited-edition versions of the Slim style, one featuring a tropical floral print and the other detailed with palm fronds and a lion. Both are priced at $34 and available now at Havaianas’ U.S. website.
Launched in 2009 by husband-and-wife duo Jeremy and Katinka Somers, We Are Handsome is shaking up the swimwear market with its bold designs and nontraditional approach to the category. The brand boasts a number of celebrity fans, among them Beyoncé, Rihanna, Rita Ora and Diane Kruger.
We Are Handsome joins a string of buzzy collaborations for Havaianas. Recent partnerships include Charlotte Olympia and Liberty London.