Havaianas Debuts Collab With a Popular Aussie Swim Label

The Havaianas x We Are Handsome collaboration launches in the U.S. today. Courtesy of brand.

Havaianas headed Down Under for its latest collaboration.

The Brazilian sandal brand has teamed up with popular Australian swimwear label We Are Handsome — known for its striking photographic digital prints — on a new capsule of women’s flip-flops that launches today. The collab includes two limited-edition versions of the Slim style, one featuring a tropical floral print and the other detailed with palm fronds and a lion. Both are priced at $34 and available now at Havaianas’ U.S. website.

A floral-print style from the Havaianas x We Are Handsome capsule. Courtesy of brand.

A lion-print style from the Havaianas x We Are Handsome capsule. Courtesy of brand.

Launched in 2009 by husband-and-wife duo Jeremy and Katinka Somers, We Are Handsome is shaking up the swimwear market with its bold designs and nontraditional approach to the category. The brand boasts a number of celebrity fans, among them Beyoncé, Rihanna, Rita Ora and Diane Kruger.

We Are Handsome joins a string of buzzy collaborations for Havaianas. Recent partnerships include Charlotte Olympia and Liberty London.