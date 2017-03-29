Havaianas Set to Unleash Limited-Edition Flip-Flops With Marvel Comics

The Marvel x Havaianas collection features favorite characters such as Captain America and Iron Man. Courtesy of brand.

Havaianas is calling on a little superhero power for its latest collaboration.

The Brazilian sandal brand has teamed with entertainment giant Marvel on a special, limited-edition capsule of flip-flops for both kids and adults, which will be available exclusively in the U.S. market. Classic characters such as Captain America, Iron Man and Spider-Man are showcased in bold, colorful, comic-style graphics on the sandals’ footbeds.

A kids' style from the new Marvel x Havaianas collaboration.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with a renowned entertainment icon like Marvel and create a line of unique products relevant to fans of both brands,” said Marcio Moura, president of Havaianas USA. “[This collection] has created an exciting opportunity for us to reach a new fan base.”

A Spider-Man adult style from the Marvel x Havaianas collection.

Paul Gitter, SVP of licensing for Marvel at Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, said partnering with Havaianas is an opportunity to expand Marvel’s fashion presence. “Teaming the characters of the Marvel Universe with the vibrant designs of Havaianas gives fans a new way to wear and celebrate their favorite superheroes,” Gitter said. “The collection seamlessly pairs Marvel’s signature style with Havaianas’ classic comfort.”

An adult style from the Marvel x Havaianas collection.

The collection will launch tomorrow exclusively in Havaianas’ U.S. concept stores, as well as online at Havaianas.com. The kids’ styles will retail for $19, while the adult styles will retail from $26 to $30.