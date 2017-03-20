Did Drake Just Leak a New Collaboration With Clarks?

Drake at a Toronto Raptors game. AP

It’s been quite a week for Drake. The actor-turned-rapper set the internet ablaze Saturday with the release of his anticipated “More Life” playlist, but he didn’t stop there. The Toronto native also shared on Instagram an early look at what appears to be a new footwear collaboration with Clarks.

🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

Drake captioned the post with a lone emoji, leaving fans to connect the dots regarding the collaboration’s details. Pictured in the image are Clarks Desert Boots in beige and purple suede makeups, each of which feature the branding of Drake’s October’s Very Own imprint. The shoes are embossed with a repeating OVO graphic, while their hangtag includes the label’s owl logo.

If the Clarks collaboration ends up seeing release, it wouldn’t be Drake’s first foray into footwear. His October’s Very Own x Air Jordan collabs have produced a number of near-instant sellouts and often end up reselling for as much as five times their original retail price.

Want more?

Drake’s New ‘OVO’ Air Jordans Sold Out and Are Reselling for More Than $1,000

How to Get Yeezys, NMDs, OVO x Jordans and More for Their Original Retail Price

A New Drake OVO x Air Jordan 12 Is Coming Soon

Drake Gives a 6-Year-Old Girl a Pair of Air Jordans