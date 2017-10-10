Dr. Martens Transformed Provocative Paintings Into Wearable Art

Dr. Martens classic silhouettes features the work of painter William Blake. Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens’ iconic shoes are presented in a new light as the classic silhouettes showcase the provocative artwork of English painter William Blake (died 1827), who took inspiration from politics, the mystical and occult. “A misunderstood visionary, William Blake embodies the spirit of a Dr. Martens wearer – rebellious, free-thinking and creative – making him the perfect partner for a limited edition collection, part of an ongoing partnership with Tate Britain,” the brand said in a statement.

In collaboration with British art museum Tate Britain, these new Dr. Martens bring forth the classic works of Blake on several different pieces. In addition to the two pairs of shoes, the capsule also includes a leather satchel, backpack, and two shirts.

William Blake’s “Satan Smiting Job with Sore Boils c. 1826” on the classic Dr. Marten 8-eye boot retails for $150. Courtesy of Dr. Martens

The first-ever Dr. Martens model, the 8-eye boot, dons the William Blake piece “Satan Smiting Job with Sore Boils c. 1826” and retails for $150. Its counterpart, the 3-eye oxford shoe takes on Blake’s work “House of Death c. 1795” and retails for $130.

Dr. Martens iconic 3-eye silhouette features “The House of Death c. 1795” and retails for $130 Courtesy of Dr. Martens

The leather satchel, backpack, and T-shirts all range between $50 to $275. The entire William Blake is available in stores and on drmartens.com.

The William Blake capsule is just one of several classical artists that have been reproduced on Dr. Martens in association with the Tate Britain art museum.