Converse x PatBo Channels Brazil With Embroidered Florals & Gold

The blue colorway of the Converse x PatBo shoe features a floral pattern. Courtesy of Nike

Converse has released another collaboration, this time with São Paulo-based PatBo for a limited-edition Chuck Taylor All Star Collection. This is Converse’s second go-round with the fashion label, which is led by founder Patricia Bonaldi, who is known for the striking prints and colors in her designs.

After PatBo’s first partnership with Converse, a bright floral-based assortment, Bonaldi explained her vision. “I wanted to create a collection that not only embodied my approach to fashion and life but something that represented the country of Brazil,” she said. There’s no doubt that Bonaldi retained the same sentiment for her second set of shoes with the major footwear brand; she again leaned into floral designs, this time with an embroidered hibiscus print and gold yarns leading the aesthetic.

PatBo went with embroidered flowers and gold yarns for her second collection with Converse. Courtesy of Nike

The PatBo and Chuck Taylor All Stars are offered in the HI and OX silhouettes. Starting today, the shoes are available on converse.com and at select Converse retail stores.

Converse x PatBo Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Courtesy of Nike.com

Converse x PatBo Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top, $135; converse.com

