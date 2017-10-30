This New Luxury Traveler’s Pack Features Comfy Shoes for Style On-the-Go

XpresSpa x Capelli. Courtesy

Soon you can get your hands on XpresSpa’s latest collab with Capelli, a specially curated travel essentials kit.

The luxe line, available spring ’18, features a selection of thoughtfully designed, comfort-driven clothes, footwear, accessories and more inspired by the stylish, on-the-go traveler.

The extensive collection will offer pale pink faux fur slides, faux suede moccasins and two other simple slipper styles, all which look supremely cozy.

Designed with a luxurious and convenient travel experience in mind, you can channel Rihanna’s airport style with fuzzy millennial pink slides or go old school in retro-inspired dark brown mocs.

Customers can also choose from a black slide with a grey sole, as well as an all-grey slipper that looks like a warm cove for your foot.

“XpresSpa is an industry leader revolutionizing the way people travel,” said president of Capelli, George Altirs. “We are thrilled to further extend the distribution of the brand and elevate the concept of traveling in style.”

