Amber Rose’s Slick New Reebok Collab Comes With a Naughty Statement

Celebrity sneaker collaborations seem to be in vogue these days, and Amber Rose is the latest to ink a deal — one that’s adorned with a very cheeky statement.

Rose took to Instagram yesterday to announce that she will be releasing her own sneaker style with sportswear giant Reebok. The model posted a picture of the shoes themselves, captioning the image “I’m so happy to Announce that I have my own REEBOK coming soon!!! The Muva Fuka’s are on the way! Thank you @greatdame12 and @reebokclassics 😍🙏🏽❤️.”

I'm so happy to Announce that I have my own REEBOK coming soon!!! The Muva Fuka's are on the way! Thank you @greatdame12 and @reebokclassics 😍🙏🏽❤️ A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Rose’s shoes provide a slight twist on a classic Reebok silhouette, the Freestyle Hi. They have a deep burgundy upper, with rose gold detailing reading “Muva Fuka.”

Although Rose hasn’t provided a release date or pricing for her sneaker, it’s possible that the kicks will come in other colorways — or that other styles of Amber Rose x Reebok sneakers are in the pipeline.

But the 33-year-old has been fairly tight-lipped about her eponymous sneaker: She announced that she had a sneaker deal in the works, neglecting to specify the company, in an interview with “Complex News” last month.

