Allbirds Launches Pop-Up in Downtown L.A. With Three New Slip-On Collaborations

Allbirds x Wexler's Deli shoes. Courtesy of Allbirds

San Francisco-based footwear brand Allbirds is headed to Los Angeles to launch a pop-up with a new limited edition collection.

The temporary outpost begins on Tuesday and runs through July 31 at downtown L.A.’s Grand Central Market, where the label has collaborated on shoes with three DTLA-based companies: Wexler’s Deli, P.F. Candle Co. and Boyce Studio.

The slip-on style collaborative shoes are available in gray with three different colors on the sole and heel tab — each co-branded with the respective partner’s logo.

Allbirds x Boyce Studio shoes. Courtesy of Allbirds

The companies are also creating special projects for the occasion, including a New Zealand Ōra King salmon meal at Wexler’s Deli; a custom wood succulent planter from Boyce Studio inspired by the Allbirds’ logo; and a candle by P.F. Candle Co. featuring the notes of beeswax, moss, sweet grass, wildflowers, vetiver, cedar wood and deep honey.

Allbirds x Wexler’s Deli shoes. Courtesy of Allbirds

Known for its comfy, eco-friendly merino wool footwear, it will be the third installment of the “Allbirds And…” pop-up series, of which the year-old brand has previously collaborated with other local institutions in San Francisco and Wellington, New Zealand.

Allbirds footwear is an eco-friendly brand that counts Emma Watson as a fan. The label incorporates temperature-regulating and sustainable merino wool that can be washed in the machine.