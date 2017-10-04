Popular Babywear Brand Zutano Is Now Making Luxe-Looking Infant Shoes

A leopard-print suede design from Zutano's new shoe collection for babies. Courtesy of brand

Zutano is stepping out.

The popular Massachusetts-based babywear brand, known for its colorful mix-and-match printed designs, has launched a small collection of leather shoes for infant boys and girls. Available to shop on the Zutano website now, the offering focuses on a simple, soft-sole bootie style featuring adjustable Velcro straps on each side of the ankle for a more secure fit and easy-on convenience. A cushioned insole delivers extra comfort, while tread on the bottom provides slip-resistant protection for new walkers.

A rose gold style from the new Zutano shoe collection. Courtesy of brand

Customers can choose from nine stylish designs: red, black, silver and rose gold leather; and green, tan, gray, dusty pink and leopard-print suede. Priced at $39.50 and available in sizes 6 to 24 months, each pair comes packaged in a canvas drawstring bag, making it a great, ready-to-go gift option. Check out the complete shoe collection here.

A green suede design from Zutano’s new collection. Courtesy of brand

Founded by husband-and-wife team Michael and Uli Belenky in 1989, Zutano also offers an assortment of cozy fleece, velour and cotton booties for babies — priced between $21 and $24 — that are designed to complement the brand’s whimsical apparel looks. Both solid-colored and printed versions are featured.