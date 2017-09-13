10 Soccer Cleats That Will Make Your Kid a Star on the Field

View Slideshow Adidas Nemeziz 17.1 cleat, $120; adidas.com Courtesy of brand

The fall soccer season is kicking off for kids across the country. If you still haven’t picked up a new pair of cleats for your child, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.

Most of the big-name athletic brands, from Nike to New Balance, make children’s soccer shoes — many of them mini takedowns of popular adult models. We shopped around for the best styles, packed with high-tech performance features that will make your young player a force to be reckoned with on the field.

Nike leads the pack with one of the largest selections of children’s cleats. Standout styles include the Mercurial Victory XI CR7, part of the Cristiano Ronaldo collection. The firm-ground shoe features an upper with embossed horizontal ridges designed to promote better control and ball holding. An anti-skid top cloth holds the foot firmly in place to elevate traction inside the cleat.

Another major player in the soccer footwear game is Adidas. The German brand makes an array of kids’ cleat models such as the Nemeziz 17.1, distinguished by a striking, zebra-inspired black and white striped design. The stylish shoe features Adidas’ 360 Agility Bandage System, inspired by sports taping, which provides a more supportive fit. In addition, a dual-lock collar delivers greater ankle stability.

Umbro offers some of the most affordable cleat options, including the Arturo 3.0 FG, currently on sale for $19.99. The colorful shoe features an asymmetric lacing design and a sturdy rubber outsole with a variable cleat length, providing maximum grip, acceleration and performance on firm-ground fields.

