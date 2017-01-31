17 Valentine’s Day Shoes for Kids

View Slideshow Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Valentines Hightop, $40-$45; nordstrom.com Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Forget the cards and candy.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, why not show your love to your kids by surprising them with a pair of fun, holiday-themed shoes.

Everyone from luxury labels such as Gucci to sneaker brands including Converse are serving up some Valentine’s Day cheer for little ones. Not surprisingly, there is plenty of pink and red, and of course, lots of colorful heart motifs.

Gucci turned up the sparkle, decorating these gold pointy-toe flats with a bright-red heart icon on the toe.

Gucci Glitter Heart ballet flats, $260; gucci.com

Perfect for tweens, Vans updated its popular Authentic vulcanized sneaker with a cheeky lipstick-kiss print.

Vans Kids Authentic printed sneaker, $40; zappos.com

Dr. Martens’ iconic Delaney boot got the Valentine’s Day treatment with oversized white heart graphics, set against a cherry-red background.

Dr. Martens Delaney Heart boot, $90; drmartens.com

Western Chief gave its heart print a fun twist, blending it with a colorful camouflage pattern — this rain boot won’t get lost in the crowd.

Western Chief Heart Camo rain boot, $30; westernchief.com

If you’re not crazy about hearts, baby brand Freshly Picked’s Baroque Bouquet leather moccasin style blooms with a gorgeous rose print.

Freshly Picked Baroque Bouquet moccasin, $60; freshlypicked.com

For those looking for something a little more versatile, Elephantito has a pretty, ruby-red patent leather ballet flat for girls. Detailed with scalloped edges and heart-shaped tassels on the toe, the shoe makes a great wardrobe staple long after the holiday is over.

Elephantito Scalloped Ballerina flat, $73; zappos.com

To see all of our fun-loving Valentine’s Day picks, click through the gallery here.