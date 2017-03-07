Toms’ New Collection Supports the Protection of Pandas

There are only 2,000 giant pandas left around the world.
The National Zoo in Washington, D.C., recently said goodbye to giant panda Bao Bao, who left for China, where it’s hoped she will eventually have a cub of her own. She is the second surviving cub born to parents Mei Xiang and Tian Tian at that zoo.

it’s fitting only that Toms, known for its support of a wide range of social and conservation causes, today launched its WildAid Panda collection in partnership with WildAid, an organization devoted to ending illegal wildlife trade.

Heather Mycoskie, wife of Toms founder Blake Mycoskie, founded the Toms Animal Initiative to partner with nonprofit animal conservation organizations in raising awareness and support for global animal protection.

The series of limited-edition vegan shoes includes adult and kids’ styles. While kids can have some fun with a whimsical version that resembles a panda’s face on the Tiny Avalon, adults and kids alike can also wear their allegiance to the pandas in a camo-inspired panda print version.

Prices range from $36 to $59. The shoes will be available online, in Toms stores and select retailers and zoos starting today.

