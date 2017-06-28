Teva Will Transition its Kids Shoe Business Back In-House

A spring '18 kids style by Teva. Courtesy of brand

Beginning with the spring 2018 season, Deckers Brands-owned label Teva will be transitioning its kids business back in-house.

The brand said today that BBC International — which has produced and distributed Teva’s kids shoes across the U.S. for the past three years via a licensing agreement — will continue fulfilling orders and servicing accounts through 2017.

“Teva is excited to bring the kids business back in-house,” said Maggie Winkel, GM of Teva. “This presents a unique opportunity for us to build a robust product offering that will enhance our portfolio. Customers will receive the same high quality and iconic silhouettes that they expect from Teva.”

Founded three decades ago, comfort lifestyle brand Teva — known for its water-friendly sport sandals — was the brain child of a Grand Canyon river guide who rigged two Velcro watchbands to an old pair of flip flops and created a shoe that wouldn’t float away. Teva is the Hebrew word for “nature” — a nod to the outdoor lifestyle that inspired the label’s creation.

With a focus on children’s footwear, BBC International designs, sources and sells both licensed and proprietary brands of footwear to major retailers, distributors, and multi-door independents. The company produces kids footwear for high-profile Heelys, Cole Haan, Polo Ralph Lauren, Disney and other popular brands and companies.

