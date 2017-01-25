Target’s New Art Class Collection Puts Kid Influencers in Charge of Design

A boho-inspired girls’ look from the new collection. Courtesy of brand.

Building on the massive success of its playful Cat & Jack fashion brand, launched last fall, Target has now unveiled another new children’s collection: Art Class.

And this time, the retailer put kids in the designer’s seat, tapping a group of 10 mini influencers to help create the inaugural collection. Dubbed the Class of 2017, the group includes 7-year-old Instagram star Haileigh Vasquez, 10-year-old dance phenom Aidan Prince (better known as Bahboy), 8-year-old surfer Steve Roberson, 13-year-old YouTube sensation Johnny Orlando and 7-year-old photographer Hawkeye Huey.

The group of 10 kid influencers, tapped to help design Target’s new Art Class collection. Courtesy of brand.

Together, the kids helped set the style direction for the line, which includes a colorful mix of shoes, dresses, graphic tees, shorts, knit jogger pants and more. Each kid also designed two exclusive pieces of their own. Trend-driven capsules featured within the collection include the sporty “Boot Camp,” the boho-inspired “Havana” and the So Cal-influenced “Skate Street.” With prices ranging from $6 to $25, the complete Art Class collection is available now in Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com.

More looks from the Target Art Class collection. Courtesy of brand.

“Over the past year, our teams have reimagined our assortment for kids with new brands including Pillowfort and Cat & Jack,” said Michelle Wlazlo, SVP of apparel and accessories for the Minneapolis-based chain. “Art Class gives kids the ability to have fun with their fashion, creating looks that are truly their own and truly original.”

A sporty jogger pant and jacket for girls. Courtesy of brand.

Many of the Class of 2017 influencers took to their social media channels to show off the designs they dreamt up. Vasquez gave her more than 130,000 Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes peek at her working with the Target team, and she also showed off her original pieces on the rack in her local Target store.

We took a trip to @targetstyle headquarters and made magic happen #BTS of hails creating and sampling colors for #Artclass collection coming Jan 22 to target stores and target.com see the looks via the link on my Bio #TargetStyle #Sponsored A photo posted by "Haileigh's Official Account" (@hails_world) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:00am PST

Hope you guys love my designs for #ArtClass available @Target NOW instore and Online! I loved making them so much!!! Check out the link in my bio too! #sponsored @targetstyle A photo posted by "Haileigh's Official Account" (@hails_world) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

Prince posted a picture on Instagram, highlighting the perfectly sized cell phone pocket on the pair of pants he designed.

Seeing my #ArtClass designs makes me want to dance in the aisles! They're available NOW at @target in store and online. You can see them through the link in my bio. #sponsored @targetstyle A photo posted by Aidan Prince aka BAHBOY (@aidanprinceofficial) on Jan 22, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

To keep the excitement going, Target plans to collaborate in the future with new groups of kids, representing an eclectic mix of talents, interests and hobbies. New, limited-edition Art Class capsules will roll out in stores on an ongoing basis, so keep an eye out.