Target’s New Art Class Collection Puts Kid Influencers in Charge of Design

A boho-inspired girls’ look from the new collection.
Building on the massive success of its playful Cat & Jack fashion brand, launched last fall, Target has now unveiled another new children’s collection: Art Class.

And this time, the retailer put kids in the designer’s seat, tapping a group of 10 mini influencers to help create the inaugural collection. Dubbed the Class of 2017, the group includes 7-year-old Instagram star Haileigh Vasquez, 10-year-old dance phenom Aidan Prince (better known as Bahboy), 8-year-old surfer Steve Roberson, 13-year-old YouTube sensation Johnny Orlando and 7-year-old photographer Hawkeye Huey.

target-art-classThe group of 10 kid influencers, tapped to help design Target’s new Art Class collection. Courtesy of brand.

Together, the kids helped set the style direction for the line, which includes a colorful mix of shoes, dresses, graphic tees, shorts, knit jogger pants and more. Each kid also designed two exclusive pieces of their own. Trend-driven capsules featured within the collection include the sporty “Boot Camp,” the boho-inspired “Havana” and the So Cal-influenced “Skate Street.” With prices ranging from $6 to $25, the complete Art Class collection is available now in Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com.

target-art-classMore looks from the Target Art Class collection. Courtesy of brand.

“Over the past year, our teams have reimagined our assortment for kids with new brands including Pillowfort and Cat & Jack,” said Michelle Wlazlo, SVP of apparel and accessories for the Minneapolis-based chain. “Art Class gives kids the ability to have fun with their fashion, creating looks that are truly their own and truly original.”

target-art-classA sporty jogger pant and jacket for girls. Courtesy of brand.

Many of the Class of 2017 influencers took to their social media channels to show off the designs they dreamt up. Vasquez gave her more than 130,000 Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes peek at her working with the Target team, and she also showed off her original pieces on the rack in her local Target store.

 

 

Prince posted a picture on Instagram, highlighting the perfectly sized cell phone pocket on the pair of pants he designed.

 

To keep the excitement going, Target plans to collaborate in the future with new groups of kids, representing an eclectic mix of talents, interests and hobbies. New, limited-edition Art Class capsules will roll out in stores on an ongoing basis, so keep an eye out.

