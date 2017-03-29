Alaskan Boy Wins Contest for Nation’s Stinkiest Sneakers

Slocombe’s New Balance 550 sneakers out-stunk the other finalists. Courtesy of Odor-Eaters.

It’s an undeniable fact that kids have stinky feet.

But 12-year-old Connor Slocombe can lay claim to having the smelliest sneakers in the nation. Slocombe, who lives in Eagle River, Alaska, was the winner of the 2017 National Odor-Eaters Rotten Sneaker Contest, out-stinking six other finalists. The event was held yesterday at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in New York.

Following a series of regional contests held around the country, the finalists gathered to vie for the national title. Each child’s pair of shoes was judged according to three criteria: odor, condition and the child’s verbal description of why their sneakers are the stinkiest. The panel of judges included George Aldrich, a chemical specialist for NASA space missions; Rachel Herz, an expert and author on the psychology of smell; and WPIX 11 TV reporter Greg Mocker.

The panel of judges assessed the sneakers according to odor, condition and each child’s account of why their sneakers are the stinkiest. Courtesy of Odor-Eaters.

Slocombe’s New Balance 550 kicks — so trashed that his toes poked through the front — beat out all the others. Slocombe was awarded the Golden Sneaker trophy, along with $2,500 — which he’ll hopefully put toward a new pair of shoes. He also received an additional two-night stay in New York to attend a Broadway show and a supply of Odor-Eaters products. His foul-smelling sneakers will be enshrined in the Odor-Eaters “Hall of Fumes.”

Open to children ages 5 to 15, the Rotten Sneaker Contest first began in 1974 as a promotion created by a Montpelier, Vt., sporting goods store owner, who was looking for a creative way to advertise a new line of athletic shoes. Odor-Eaters started sponsoring the competition in 1988 and Ripley’s Believe It or Not! began hosting the event in 2014.