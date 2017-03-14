12 St. Patrick’s Day Shoes For Kids

New Balance 574 Heritage Sport running shoe, $44.99; newbalance.com
St. Patrick’s Day parades will kick off around the world on Friday, as revelers young and old celebrate the annual holiday.

Kids can show their Irish spirit by wearing green kicks in bold, shamrock-inspired shades. Also perfectly festive are gold-colored styles, which bring to mind legends of leprechauns and hidden pots of gold.

We’ve found lots of green sneakers, ideal for standing comfortably along the parade sidelines. New Balance offers its popular 574 Heritage Sport running shoe in a classic kelly-green color, while Nike updated its Free RN engineered mesh shoe with a cool, ombré effect on the upper.

Nike Free sneaker, $90; nike.com

Canadian brand Native’s children’s collection features a vibrant, candy-apple-green version of its Jefferson slip-on shoe.

Native Kids Jefferson slip-on shoe, $40; zappos.com

For those who prefer gold, Salt Water Sandal has a simple buckle-strap style in a subtle shade that makes for a versatile wardrobe option long after the holiday is over.

Salt Water gold sandal, $36.95-$41.95; nordstrom.com

Or go all out with Giuseppe Zanotti’s bold, mirror-metallic gold zippered high-top, part of the Italian designer’s ultra-luxe kids’ collection, launched last year. The unisex style, which also features gold metal hardware accents, definitely won’t get lost in the crowd.

Giuseppe Junior high-top sneaker, $465; bergdorfgoodman.com

To see more of our St. Paddy’s Day picks, click through the gallery here.

