Skechers Taps Into Shopkins Toy Craze With New Kids’ Shoe Collections

Skechers is getting in on the Shopkins craze with two new collections of kids’ shoes, inspired by the tiny collectible toys.

The Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based footwear firm has partnered with the hugely popular children’s brand — created by Australia’s Moose Toys — to debut the Shopkins and SPK by Skechers collections this fall, just in time for back-to-school.

The Shopkins-branded collection will be targeted to value, midtier and family retailers, while the co-branded SPK by Skechers line will feature popular Skechers silhouettes and be sold through Skechers’ own website and retail stores. Both collections, which span toddler to tween sizes, will focus on colorful, fashion-forward sneakers, including looks with lighted technology.

“We’re excited to expand our kids’ line with styles featuring Shopkins characters, which are very in-demand by kids across the country,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “We feel that a Shopkins collection will build on the success of our kids’ offering and be a perfect fit for the countless girls who already love wearing our playful, colorful and comfortable footwear.”

Launched in 2014, Shopkins has become a global phenomenon, with girls everywhere collecting the miniature toy figurines, which are designed to look like food, beauty and fashion items. The success of the toys has spawned an animated webisode series that has garnered more than 1 billion views on YouTube alone, as well as a robust licensed merchandise program that includes apparel, accessories, bedding, party supplies, stationery, home décor and more. Last year, the brand’s retail sales topped the billion-dollar mark.

