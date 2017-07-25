Skechers’ New Dual Tongue Technology Gives Girls Two Looks in One Shoe Style

Skechers is adding a fun new feature to its kids' collections, just in time for the holiday season. Courtesy of brand.

Skechers’ kids’ shoes just got even more fun.

Already well-known for its creative use of lights in its footwear, the California-based brand is now teaming up with U Turn Sports Co. to introduce the company’s patented I-Turnz dual-sided tongue technology within its girls’ fashion collections. The yet-to-be-unveiled designs, which allow kids to flip the shoe’s tongue for a two-in-one look, are slated to launch at retail this holiday season.

“The dual-tongue design is a great addition to our already fun kids’ footwear offering. It’s easy for kids to use, and it adds a unique twist to their shoes,” said Marc Rosko, VP of product development for Skechers Kids. “It’s a simple way to engage kids and add a new experience.”

Lindell Jones, founder of U Turn Sports, said his company is excited to partner with a brand that continues to elevate the novelty factor of its kids’ collections.

“Whether it’s their lighted shoes, character-themed styles or memory foam [technology], Skechers rules kids’ lifestyle footwear,” he said. “Parents love the value of a two-in-one shoe. Together with Skechers’ numerous kids’ brands, there is such a great opportunity with this technology.”

Skechers’ new U Turn shoe designs will be sold through the brand’s brick-and-mortar stores and website, as well as at leading retailers nationwide.