Stride Rite’s Robeez Brand Acquired By McCubbin Hosiery

McCubbin Hosiery LLC has acquired the Robeez brand, known for its whimsical baby and toddler footwear, from its long-time owner, Stride Rite.
The Oklahoma City-based firm, a leading manufacturer of hosiery, slippers and soft-sole shoes, first partnered with Robeez in 2010 to launch a licensed line of baby socks. The success of that venture led to McCubbin being signed as Robeez’s U.S. and Canadian footwear licensee in 2013.
Since then, McCubbin has re-energized the shoe line with new designs and marketing initiatives, including the spring ’15 launch of Disney Baby by Robeez. Most recently, the company expanded the brand’s product offering to include a collection of easy-to-wear apparel essentials that launched online Monday.
Under McCubbin, Robeez — which is sold through a wide range of premium retail channels including Nordstrom, Amazon and select specialty stores — has seen double-digit sales gains. With the acquisition, McCubbin expects to further propel the brand’s growth and expansion internationally.
“We have been working with Robeez for several years, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to acquire the brand, accelerate growth and connect with consumers on a global scale,” said David McCubbin, president of McCubbin, whose stable of licenses also includes Rosie Pope, Trumpette, Tretorn and Yummie by Heather Thomson.