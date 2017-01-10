Stride Rite’s Robeez Brand Acquired By McCubbin Hosiery

Robeez, known for its baby and toddler shoes, has been acquired by McCubbin Hosiery. Courtesy of brand.

McCubbin Hosiery LLC has acquired the Robeez brand, known for its whimsical baby and toddler footwear, from its long-time owner, Stride Rite.

The Oklahoma City-based firm, a leading manufacturer of hosiery, slippers and soft-sole shoes, first partnered with Robeez in 2010 to launch a licensed line of baby socks. The success of that venture led to McCubbin being signed as Robeez’s U.S. and Canadian footwear licensee in 2013.

McCubbin launched a Robeez socks line in 2010. Courtesy of brand.

Since then, McCubbin has re-energized the shoe line with new designs and marketing initiatives, including the spring ’15 launch of Disney Baby by Robeez. Most recently, the company expanded the brand’s product offering to include a collection of easy-to-wear apparel essentials that launched online Monday.

A boys’ outfit from the new Robeez apparel collection. Courtesy of brand.

Under McCubbin, Robeez — which is sold through a wide range of premium retail channels including Nordstrom, Amazon and select specialty stores — has seen double-digit sales gains. With the acquisition, McCubbin expects to further propel the brand’s growth and expansion internationally.

Robeez is known for its whimsical designs and easy-on constructions. Courtesy of brand.

“We have been working with Robeez for several years, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to acquire the brand, accelerate growth and connect with consumers on a global scale,” said David McCubbin, president of McCubbin, whose stable of licenses also includes Rosie Pope, Trumpette, Tretorn and Yummie by Heather Thomson.