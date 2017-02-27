Kids’ Brand Robeez Launches Line For Babies Learning to Walk

robeez-shoes
Robeez’s new First Kicks line is designed for babies learning to walk.
Courtesy of brand.

Robeez has a new addition.

The popular footwear brand has debuted First Kicks, a collection designed specifically for babies learning to walk. The leather shoes, available in sizes 0 to 24 months, combine the comfy feel of the brand’s popular Soft Soles styles with the fashionable, snugger-fitting upper designs of its Mini Shoez line.

robeez-shoesThe Elijah bootie, part of Robeez’s new First Kicks collection. Courtesy of brand.

Priced at $30 a pair, the First Kicks shoes also feature cushioned foam insoles, skid-resistant suede bottoms and an elasticized ankle design that makes them easier to take on and off. Offering tiny takes on the latest trends, the assortment includes styles such as sneakers, oxfords, booties, sandals, espadrilles, ballet flats and Mary Jane shoes. The collection is available now on the brand’s website, Myrobeez.com.

robeez-shoesThe Amelia ankle-strap Mary Jane style in bronze metallic leather. Courtesy of brand.
robeez-shoesThe Owen tan leather oxford shoe. Courtesy of brand.

It’s been a busy year so far for Robeez. The brand recently unveiled a collection of everyday apparel essentials for babies. And last month, it began a new chapter when its longtime owner, Stride Rite, sold the brand to McCubbin Hosiery LLC. McCubbin, which had served as Robeez’s U.S. and Canadian footwear licensee since 2013, also produces baby products under the Trumpette, Tretorn and Rosie Pope brands.

