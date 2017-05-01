Kensington Palace Releases New Photo of Princess Charlotte Ahead of Her Birthday

View Slideshow Kensington Palace shared this photo of Princess Charlotte ahead of her second birthday on May 2. Instagram/Kensington Palace/Duchess of Cambridge

There’s always a frenzy on social media when Kensington Palace releases new photos of the royal family, and today was no exception.

The palace shared a new photo of Princess Charlotte, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, ahead of her second birthday on May 2. In the photo, Charlotte wears a yellow Fair Isle sweater by U.K. brand John Lewis. While we can’t see her shoes in the photo, we know that the young princess is often dressed in Early Days Mary Jane shoes in navy or pink.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow. 🎈 The photograph was taken in April by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk. The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 1, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

The photo was taken by Kate Middleton herself. She also photographed Charlotte a year ago and shared the photos on her first birthday.

The Duke and Duchess are very happy to be able to share these important family moments, ahead of their daughter's first birthday. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 1, 2016 at 3:04am PDT

Princess Charlotte is not seen very often with the royal family. Most recently, she was spotted with the family during Christmas.

Princess Charlotte wears Mary Jane shoes by Early Days. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Princess Charlotte’s shoe style.

Want more?

Kate Middleton’s London Marathon Sneakers Are on Sale for $38, Prince Harry Danced for a Baby in Nike

Kate Middleton Wore This Very Girly, Ruffled Look By Temperley London With Pumps

Kate Middleton Kept Her Shoes Simple When She Wore This Bright Red Armani Suit