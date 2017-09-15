Ballet Shoes Are Part of Prince George’s School Uniform

4-year-old Prince George arrives for his first day of school in London. Rex Shutterstock

Prince George just began his first year of school — and the young royal needs more than just the traditional supplies to get him through the year.

Since all students at his school, Thomas’s Battersea, are required to take ballet, ballet shoes are among the items needed for his schooling. Also required? A gym uniform, including sneakers, and a smock for art classes.

The 4-year-old’s daily outfit — a collared shirt, shorts and a sweater, which he was captured in while traveling with his father to the first day of school — is also mandated by Thomas’s, and the total cost comes in at over $450, according to the Evening Standard.

Prince George is accompanied by his father, Prince William, as he arrives for his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London. Prince George’s regular school shoes, a pair of Pisamonas moccasins, nearly sold out following his first day last week.

A closer look at Prince George’s new school loafers. Rex Shutterstock

The affordable shoes, which retail at around $52, are still available in select sizes, with some sizes coming at an additional charge.

Pisamonas School Moccasins, $52; pisamonas.co.uk

