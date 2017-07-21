Plae Shoes Debuts Adult Line With Whimsical Interstellar-Themed Runway Show

View Slideshow Plae presented its interstellar-themed fall '17 children's collection and debuted its first adult line. Courtesy of Plae/Drew Alitzer

San Francisco-based lifestyle brand Plae held a fashion show that was out of this world.

The children’s footwear label debuted its first adult line along with presenting its fall ’17 interstellar-themed kids’ collection on Saturday.

Some of the styles that hit the runway included slick details inspired by the cosmos, including reflective suede and artsy galaxylike waves. Color palettes incorporated plenty of black with bursts of starry and bright neon hues. Outsoles also featured bold, whimsical patterns and color treatments.

Many of the youngsters who modeled the new wares embraced the theme from head to toe, wearing edgy outfits that had metallic, PVC and glittery materials.

The runway show and collection nodded the 48th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong (commander), Buzz Aldrin (lunar module pilot) and Michael Collins (command module pilot) landed the the first manned spacecraft on the moon.

Plae’s adult collection will be available in the fall.

