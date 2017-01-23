The Coolest Kids’ Shoes on the Pitti Bimbo Fall 2017 Runways

View Slideshow The market’s top children’s brands unveiled their fall ’17 collections at Pitti Bimbo, among them Spanish label Barcarola (pictured). Courtesy of Pitti Bimbo/Giovanni Giannoni.

Buyers from around the world descended on Florence, Italy, last week for the latest edition of Pitti Bimbo.

The biannual children’s fashion fair, which wrapped up on Saturday, showcased the fall ’17 collections from the market’s top designers and brands. Not surprisingly, the runways were filled with fresh footwear looks.

For girls, there were lots of moto boots, menswear-inspired brogues and glittery flats. For boys, brands served up plenty of high-top sneakers, combat boots and lace-up oxfords.

Here, we highlight some of the standout styles.

Italian ready-to-wear label Fun & Fun gave off a geek-chic vibe, pairing its quirky, mismatched girls’ looks with menswear-inspired styles such as brogues and oxfords.

Lace-up oxfords are the perfect footnote for Fun & Fun’s geek-chic ensemble. Courtesy of Pitti Bimbo/Giovanni Giannoni.

Spanish brand Clic put shoes in the spotlight, sending its models down the runway armed with sassy signs reading, “I love my shoes!” and “Oh, my shoes!”

Clic’s model wears mismatched boots while carrying an “I love my shoes” sign. Courtesy of Pitti Bimbo/Giovanni Giannoni.

British brand Lu Mu’s collection featured a shiny coated canvas sneaker for girls, done in a rainbow of bold hues, that added a perfect pop of color to its apparel looks.

Shiny, lemon-yellow shoes bring a burst of color to Le Mu’s swing dress. Courtesy of Pitti Bimbo/Giovanni Giannoni.

Glittery T-strap flats brought a touch of sparkle to Velveteen’s pretty blouse and tiered ruffle skirt.

Glittery T-strap flats bring a hint of sparkle to Velveteen’s ruffle skirt look. Courtesy of Pitti Bimbo/Giovanni Giannoni.

Barcarola accessorized its prep school-influenced boys’ ensembles with simple suede oxfords, featuring cool, contrast-colored laces and piping details.

Simple oxfords with contrast-color laces perfectly accessorize Barcarola’s playful take on prep-school style. Courtesy of Pitti Bimbo/Giovanni Giannoni.

Offering an alternative to the ubiquitous sneaker, Spanish label Mayoral showed several combat boot styles for boys, worn over trousers and jeans for a cool, laid-back look.

Black lace-up combat boots complete this street-style ensemble by Mayoral. Courtesy of Pitti Bimbo/Giovanni Giannoni.

To see more of our Pitti Bimbo shoe picks, click through the gallery here.