The Coolest Kids’ Shoes on the Pitti Bimbo Fall 2017 Runways

Buyers from around the world descended on Florence, Italy, last week for the latest edition of Pitti Bimbo.
The biannual children’s fashion fair, which wrapped up on Saturday, showcased the fall ’17 collections from the market’s top designers and brands. Not surprisingly, the runways were filled with fresh footwear looks.
For girls, there were lots of moto boots, menswear-inspired brogues and glittery flats. For boys, brands served up plenty of high-top sneakers, combat boots and lace-up oxfords.
Here, we highlight some of the standout styles.
Italian ready-to-wear label Fun & Fun gave off a geek-chic vibe, pairing its quirky, mismatched girls’ looks with menswear-inspired styles such as brogues and oxfords.
Spanish brand Clic put shoes in the spotlight, sending its models down the runway armed with sassy signs reading, “I love my shoes!” and “Oh, my shoes!”
British brand Lu Mu’s collection featured a shiny coated canvas sneaker for girls, done in a rainbow of bold hues, that added a perfect pop of color to its apparel looks.
Glittery T-strap flats brought a touch of sparkle to Velveteen’s pretty blouse and tiered ruffle skirt.
Barcarola accessorized its prep school-influenced boys’ ensembles with simple suede oxfords, featuring cool, contrast-colored laces and piping details.
Offering an alternative to the ubiquitous sneaker, Spanish label Mayoral showed several combat boot styles for boys, worn over trousers and jeans for a cool, laid-back look.
To see more of our Pitti Bimbo shoe picks, click through the gallery here.