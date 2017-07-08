9 Shoes to Shop From Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope’s Shoe Closet

Penelope Disick turns 5 years old today, and the only daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick is always sporting fabulous footwear. It’s no surprise seeing that she gets her shoe style from her ultra-stylish her parents.
Here, while out and about in L.A. with mom, the tiny tot is wearing metallic, multicolored Gucci ankle booties with a red dress and white stockings.
Gucci Nappa & Laminated Leather Ankle Boots, $242; luisaviaroma.com
Penelope or “P” as she is often called, is a proven big fan of AKID faux-fur slides. She has been seen wearing the easy style in blush and white colorways as well as black.
Akid Kid’s Aston Faux-Fur Slides, $21; saksfifthavenue.com
Another favorite of the 5-year-old is Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers. Penelope has been spotted sporting the style from her uncle in black, gray and cream colorways.
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, $250; fightclub.com
While Kourtney Kardashian is donning Yeezys here, Penelope is wearing sweet fleece-lined flats with a mouse design.
L’Amour Girls Black Fleece Lined Mouse Design Casual Flats, $26.98; jet.com
For more of Penelope Disick’s shoe style, check out the gallery.