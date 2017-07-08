9 Shoes to Shop From Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope’s Shoe Closet

View Slideshow L'Amour Girls Black Fleece Lined Mouse Design Casual Flats, $26.98; jet.com Instagram/Jet

Penelope Disick turns 5 years old today, and the only daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick is always sporting fabulous footwear. It’s no surprise seeing that she gets her shoe style from her ultra-stylish her parents.

Here, while out and about in L.A. with mom, the tiny tot is wearing metallic, multicolored Gucci ankle booties with a red dress and white stockings.

Penelope Disick wearing Gucci boots while out in L.A. with Kourtney Kardashian on February 14. REX Shutterstock/LUISAVIAROMA

Gucci Nappa & Laminated Leather Ankle Boots, $242; luisaviaroma.com

Penelope or “P” as she is often called, is a proven big fan of AKID faux-fur slides. She has been seen wearing the easy style in blush and white colorways as well as black.

Penelope Disick eats ice cream while wearing black AKID faux-fur slides. Instagram/Saks Fifth Avenue

Akid Kid’s Aston Faux-Fur Slides, $21; saksfifthavenue.com

Another favorite of the 5-year-old is Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers. Penelope has been spotted sporting the style from her uncle in black, gray and cream colorways.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, $250; fightclub.com

While Kourtney Kardashian is donning Yeezys here, Penelope is wearing sweet fleece-lined flats with a mouse design.

L’Amour Girls Black Fleece Lined Mouse Design Casual Flats, $26.98; jet.com

For more of Penelope Disick’s shoe style, check out the gallery.