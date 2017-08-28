MyTheresa to Launch Kids Shoes Via ‘Mini-Me’ Campaign

View Slideshow Mytheresa.com is launching their "Mini-Me" campaign on Aug. 30. Mark Shearwood

Come Wednesday, you can match your favorite little one.

Thanks to Mytheresa.com’s new “Mini-Me” campaign, styles from Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Charlotte Olympia and Aquazzura will be available on the site in sizes for young girls — for the first time ever and for a limited time only.

Dolce and Gabbana styles for women and girls. Mark Shearwood

Now, shoe lovers have the opportunity to share their excitement for fashion with their daughter, niece, goddaughter, etc., by matching their footwear. Each of the styles will be available for women and girls — with kids’ sizes ranging from 22 to 33, depending on the style.

Aquazzura styles for women and girls. Mark Shearwood

Hit the streets with your mini-me in matching leather Gucci sneakers, or dress things up in floral looks from Dolce & Gabbana. Additionally, you can shop Charlotte Olympia’s ultrapopular velvet kitty ballet flats, Aquazzura’s pompom-embellished shoes, Gucci’s ubiquitous loafers and more.

Gucci sneakers for women and girls. Mark Shearwood

Shop the adorable campaign online at Mytheresa.com on Aug. 30.

And click through this slideshow to get a closer look at some of the styles that will be available.

