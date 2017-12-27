Liam Payne Twins With His Baby Son, Bear, in Yeezy Sneakers

Liam Payne Rex Shutterstock

Liam Payne often steps out in Yeezy apparel and sneakers — and now the star is passing down his love of the brand to his baby son, Bear.

In a sweet Instagram snap posted yesterday to commemorate the year, Payne and Bear sport matching Yeezy sneakers. Payne wears the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the “Zebra” colorway. Bear wears a pair of crocheted slippers meant to look like the popular sneakers.

Payne first posted the photo in June, which he captioned simply, “Like father like son.”

“2017 has been a crazy year! I’m gonna post a memory every day this week,” Payne wrote about his decision to repost the image. “First has to be my baby boy Bear!”

The “Strip That Down” singer continued with an emotional tribute to his son, writing: “Holding him for the first time is a memory I will never forget and watching him grow up is just amazing to see.”

The 23-year-old also expressed his gratitude for Cheryl Cole, Bear’s mother.

“@cherylofficial has been an incredible mother to baby Bear since the day he was born and I can’t thank her enough for that,” he wrote.

In addition to Yeezys, Payne frequently wears kicks from high-end designers such as Gucci, Off-White and Y/Project. When not wearing sneakers, he often opts for Timberland’s classic workboots — including the buzzy reconstructed style from the Off-White x Timberland collaboration.

Liam Payne wears Off-White x Timberland boots at the Jingle Ball in Chicago on Dec. 13. Rex Shutterstock

