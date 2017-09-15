Twitter Users Are Roasting Kim Kardashian for This Shoe Design

View Slideshow Kim Kardashian. Rex Shutterstock

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian took to social media to share pieces from her latest Kids Supply drop, scheduled for Monday.

One piece, however, was met with instant opposition: Nude Akid faux fur slides, which Twitter users thought resembled Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma faux fur slides.

Another Akid collab with nude faux fur slides https://t.co/BlGB6KQnnV pic.twitter.com/zHxtS2vkpP — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 14, 2017

Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma Slide Stadium Goods

Some Twitter users replied to Kardashian’s Tweet by posting images and GIFs of Rihanna’s faux fur slides.

Others went a less subtle route, writing that Kardashian stole Rihanna’s designs. Twitter users also noted a past incident in which Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kardashian’s younger sisters, were sued for Kendall + Kylie T-shirt designs that used pictures of artists, including Tupac and Ozzie Osbourne, without permission.

Kim, your family has been known for stealing designs, makeup ideas etc but you guys keep going, are u guys trying to purposely make enemies? — Lilith (@almacinica) September 14, 2017

Y'all whole family stealing from Rihanna lol https://t.co/xOcwfkYZMb — . (@OGRicc) September 14, 2017

You and you sisters love stealing ideas from black women. I hope Rihanna slaps fire from you. https://t.co/jotp1M9BuS — TheGrandeDame (@Itsonlyreal) September 14, 2017

While social media users were calling on Rihanna to address the similarities of the designs, she has remained quiet on the matter after a busy fashion week that included the launch of a new beauty line, a Fenty x Puma runway show and a charity gala for her foundation, the Clara Lionel Foundation.

Despite the widespread criticism over the Akid design, some Twitter users noted that the style is sold by a number of different fashion brands apart from Fenty x Puma.

Love riri but she didn't invent fur slides — n. (@nayxomi) September 15, 2017

Ok I love Rihanna & I don't condone the Kardashians stealing stuff in the past..but literally every fashion retailer has a version of these https://t.co/c6xDEoJXZe — G (@jeencat) September 15, 2017

