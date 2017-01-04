10 Printed Sneakers for Kids

By / 2 hours ago
nike-kids-sneakers View Slideshow
Nike Tanjun sneaker, $39.98; macys.com
Courtesy of Macy’s.

Solid-colored footwear is so last year.

Bold, busy prints are popping up all over the kids’ market, perfect for the boy or girl who wants to stand out from the crowd.

Related
Watch Kevin Hart Run Through the Desert in This New Nike Ad Series

A number of athletic brands are embracing the trend — perhaps in a nod to the loudly patterned leggings flooding the fitness wear market. Nike pumped up its Tanjun girls’ casual sneaker with a multicolored geometric print, while Asics decorated its Gel-Quantum 360 running shoe with a flashy lightning-bolt print.

asics-kids-sneakers

Asics Gel-Quantum 360 running shoe, $120; asics.com

Native detailed its popular Miller slip-on shoe with a pretty, marbled pattern that is available in several different colorways to complement any outfit.

native-kids-shoes

Native Kids Miller Marbled slip-on shoe, $35; nativeshoes.com

Indie brand Bucketfeet — which collaborates with a global community of artists to create its unique, limited-edition shoes — has a charmingly creepy monster motif for boys that will be the talk of the lunchroom. San Francisco–based Plae also turned to the art world, tapping Oliver Black to design an original print for its Max high-top shoe, featuring a colorful cast of animal characters. The brand’s official artist in residence, Black also created several other designs as part of the ‘Art of Plae’ collaboration series.

plae-shoes

Plae Max Odyssea shoe, $59.95; goplae.com

Also for boys, Los Angeles–based label Akid updated its Jasper lace-up hiker style with a black Egyptian hieroglyphs motif set against a bold red background. The same print is offered on the brand’s Liv slip-on sneaker.

akid-shoes

Akid Jasper hiker, $40; akidbrand.com

To see all our quirky print picks, click through the gallery here.

View Slideshow

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s