10 Printed Sneakers for Kids

View Slideshow Nike Tanjun sneaker, $39.98; macys.com Courtesy of Macy’s.

Solid-colored footwear is so last year.

Bold, busy prints are popping up all over the kids’ market, perfect for the boy or girl who wants to stand out from the crowd.

A number of athletic brands are embracing the trend — perhaps in a nod to the loudly patterned leggings flooding the fitness wear market. Nike pumped up its Tanjun girls’ casual sneaker with a multicolored geometric print, while Asics decorated its Gel-Quantum 360 running shoe with a flashy lightning-bolt print.

Asics Gel-Quantum 360 running shoe, $120; asics.com

Native detailed its popular Miller slip-on shoe with a pretty, marbled pattern that is available in several different colorways to complement any outfit.

Native Kids Miller Marbled slip-on shoe, $35; nativeshoes.com

Indie brand Bucketfeet — which collaborates with a global community of artists to create its unique, limited-edition shoes — has a charmingly creepy monster motif for boys that will be the talk of the lunchroom. San Francisco–based Plae also turned to the art world, tapping Oliver Black to design an original print for its Max high-top shoe, featuring a colorful cast of animal characters. The brand’s official artist in residence, Black also created several other designs as part of the ‘Art of Plae’ collaboration series.

Plae Max Odyssea shoe, $59.95; goplae.com

Also for boys, Los Angeles–based label Akid updated its Jasper lace-up hiker style with a black Egyptian hieroglyphs motif set against a bold red background. The same print is offered on the brand’s Liv slip-on sneaker.

Akid Jasper hiker, $40; akidbrand.com

