Kardashian Favorite Freshly Picked Is Coming Out With Its First Sandal

Freshly Picked’s new sandal collection launches on May 16. Courtesy of brand.

Freshly Picked is in expansion mode.

Following the recent debuts of its new Mary Jane and City Moc styles, the Provo, Utah-based baby and toddler shoe brand — best known for its handmade fringed leather moccasins — is getting ready to unveil its first sandal, just in time for summer.

The new sandals feature a classic T-bar construction. Courtesy of brand.

Set to launch on May 16 at Freshlypicked.com, as well as at select retailers around the country later this month, the $40 leather sandal features a classic T-bar construction and simple buckle strap at the ankle. Available in sizes 3 to 12, the shoe comes in four sophisticated colors: blue, red, tan and platinum.

Freshly Picked’s new sandals in platinum. Courtesy of brand.

Freshly Picked’s new sandal style in tan. Courtesy of brand.

“Freshly Picked wants to provide footwear for every occasion – from a moccasin for a baby’s first steps to a well-crafted sandal to take on summer. Whether [your child] is going wild at the park or running along the beach, our sandals are built to play — just like kids are,” said Susan Petersen, founder and CEO of the brand, whose celebrity fans include Ayesha Curry, Michael Phelps, Olivia Wilde, Kim Kardashian West and Sara Rue.

Looking to further round out its offering, Freshly Picked plans to release additional new styles and products throughout the remainder of the year. Stay tuned …