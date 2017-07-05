Kardashian Favorite Baby Shoe Brand Freshly Picked Launching Diaper Bags

Freshly Picked’s new diaper bag will debut in November. Courtesy of brand

Freshly Picked has another new addition.

The popular baby and toddler shoe brand — whose celebrity fans include the Kardashian family and Boomer Phelps — is getting ready to launch its first diaper bag. To help fund the project, the brand launched a Kickstarter campaign that has already raised more than $312,000, well surpassing its initial goal of $25,000.

The bag’s versatile modern design is the result of feedback from focus groups with moms across the country. Made of premium, easy-clean vegan leather and detailed with custom matte gold hardware, it has convertible straps for three wearable options: a backpack, cross-body style and purse. The bag also features a wipeable nylon interior, a magnetic front flap for easy closing, 10 spacious pockets including a padded electronics sleeve for laptops and tablets, and a padded bottom and metal feet to keep the bag upright.

The convertible diaper bag can be worn as a backpack, cross-body style and purse. Courtesy of brand.

Susan Petersen, Freshly Picked’s founder and CEO, said the company chose to launch the bag via Kickstarter to give its loyal customers an opportunity to actively participate in the product development and launch process. “We started by interviewing hundreds of real moms about what they needed in a diaper bag, and we designed the perfect bag based on what we heard,” Petersen said. “By doing a Kickstarter campaign, it allows our customers to be involved in the production process and get [the bag] first — they can be there every step of the way.”

Priced at $175, the bags are slated to ship to Kickstarter supporters in November. They also will be available for sale on Freshly Picked’s website and at Nordstrom stores nationwide.

