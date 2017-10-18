Actress Jaime King Designed Shoes for Akid With Her Son James Knight, 4, and Leo Thames, 2

The Akid x Jaime King collection, launching on Oct. 19, features a colorful mix of boots and sneakers. Courtesy of brand

Akid is keeping the hot collaborations coming.

Following recent partnerships with “Trolls,” “Despicable Me 3” and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Kids Supply label, the trendy children’s brand is now teaming up with Jaime King. The actress and mom of two collaborated with Akid on a colorful capsule of seven styles inspired by her favorite colors and love of the outdoors.

Jaime King Courtesy of brand

Styles include slip-on sneakers and lace-up boots decorated with whimsical details such as pompoms and removable foxtails.

The color palette focuses on rich autumnal shades such as burgundy, olive, purple and navy. Each shoe is adorned with a custom hangtag designed by King’s own young sons, James Knight, 4, and Leo Thames, 2.

Priced from $80 to $90, the shoes will be available for purchase at akidbrand.com beginning on Oct. 19.

Black slip-on sneakers detailed with removable foxtail ornaments. Courtesy of brand

A navy lace-up boot with colorful pompoms on the heel. Courtesy of brand

King said she is excited to work with a brand that has long been a favorite of her own kids.

“From the moment my sons slipped on those shoes, they refused to wear anything else. Akid’s brilliant designs, fantastic details and edgy vibes are unbelievable, and the fact that they do it without sacrificing practical comfort and the rough-and-tumble nature of youth is no small feat,” she said. “Collaborating with Akid was effortless and joyful. I am honored that [Akid co-founder] Ashleigh [Dempster] would bring me into her beautiful universe to create a collection that speaks to the happiness and wild freedom that our children embody.”

Cream sneakers decorated with fluffy pompoms on the vamp. Courtesy of brand

Dempster agreed that the partnership has been a natural fit. “Jaime has been a customer and huge supporter of our brand since Day One. She is a mom who shares similar fashion philosophies for her children and ultimately wants to create a product that is unique and playful,” she said. “The collection was very much a joint creative effort with personal touches such as the custom hangtag made by Jaime’s children.”

This isn’t King’s first foray into the fashion world. The actress — who is set to star alongside Sylvester Stallone and Jesse Metcalfe in the upcoming film “Escape Plan 2” — launched Gardner and the Gang, an edgy, gender-neutral clothing line for kids, last year. She also has collaborated with organic babywear brand Sapling Child.

Want more?

Check Out Akid’s Adorably Quirky ‘Despicable Me 3’ Collaboration

Akid’s Ashleigh Dempster Says Her Kids Are Her Biggest Critics

Akid Collaborates With DreamWorks On ‘Trolls’ Collection