Ivanka Trump’s 3-Year-Old Son Stole the Spotlight From the President in the Best Way

It’s hard to take the spotlight away from President Donald Trump, but little Joseph Kushner — one of his grandchildren from daughter Ivanka Trump, managed to pull off the fete in great style. And he did it in great style.

The 3-year-old made funny faces on the window of the White House Oval Office on Friday while with President Trump. The youngster had some fun with onlookers nearby when he pressed his cheeks, nose and mouth on the glass.

Ivanka Trump’s son Joseph Kushner wears chelsea boots in the White House.

Joined by President Trump, Joseph and his sister Arabella, 5, they all held hands on their way to the Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn.

For the occasion, Joseph was dressed sharp in a camel-colored Burberry coat, dark trousers and slick black Chelsea boots. The chic children’s coat by the British luxury brand retails for $525 on Nordstrom.com, but similar pre-owned styles are available on eBay for a bargain at $119.

Ivanka Trump’s son Joseph Kushner, in chelsea boots, and daughter Arabella on the White House South Lawn with President Trump.

His sister had on lace-up boots, a blue-gray coat and lilac tights.

Meanwhile, their mother and father, Ivanka, 35, and Jared Kushner, 36, followed behind when they took a stroll on the South Lawn. The couple also has son Theodore, who will turn 1 in March.

The shoe designer looked elegant in a long white coat teamed with a pair of black leather pumps. Of course, the businesswoman is fond of her namesake label, so it would be no surprise if her pointed-toe heels were her own design.

In fact, Brand Ivanka’s “Kayden” and “Carra” pumps are strikingly similar to the shoes. The “Cararra” is currently available for $120 on Zappos.com.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kusher at the White House.

Detail of Ivanka Trump’s shoes.

Ivanka announced last year that she planned to go on hiatus from her label while pursuing her personal passions alongside her father.

Recently, retailers such as TJ Maxxx, Marshall’s and Nordstrom announced that they were no longer planning to carry the line, citing poor performance.

