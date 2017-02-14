Athleisure for Kids: 12 High-Top Sneakers for Girls

View Slideshow Chloé two-tone sneakers, $149.80; alexandalexa.com Courtesy of brand.

Girls’ high-tops have gone high fashion.

The classic sneaker silhouette has gotten a stylish makeover from some of the kids’ market’s trendiest brands. While these looks still maintain their sporty roots, they’ve stepped it up with flashy fashion details such as metallic trims, zippers, studs, sequins and glitter. Many of the high-tops are offered in neutral shades such as white, black and taupe, so they make a perfect, goes-with-anything wardrobe staple.

Giuseppe Zanotti has embraced the high-top trend in a big way. As part of his Giuseppe Junior collection for kids, launched last year, the Italian luxury designer offers a number of ankle-skimming sneakers, including this sleek, mixed-media style featuring velvet, patent leather and gold hardware accents.

Giuseppe Junior Coby high-tops, $495; giuseppezanottidesign.com

Steve Madden pumped up a basic white sneaker with a rose-gold zipper and laser-cut details on the side.

Steve Madden Jelyka high-top, $59.95; stevemadden.com

Michael Kors went for gold with this futuristic-looking, two-tone metallic style, detailed with trapunto quilting on the heel collar.

Michael Michael Kors Ivy Mae shoe, $64; nordstrom.com

Italian brand Primigi glammed up a simple canvas sneaker with sequins in a camouflage-inspired motif. Small rhinestones on the toe cap add even more sparkle.

Primigi College G93 sneaker, $50.99; zappos.com

To see all of our trendy high-tops, click through the gallery here.