Celeb Favorite Brand Freshly Picked Debuts Mary Jane Shoes

Freshly Picked is shaking things up.

The Provo, Utah-based lifestyle brand, known for its handmade leather moccasins for babies and toddlers, has added a new style to its lineup: Mary Jane shoes. Available in sizes 1 to 5, the soft-sole shoes feature a dressier construction, detailed with scalloped trim at the ankle and teardrop cutouts on the toe. Easy-on elastic openings help keep the shoes secure on the feet of little ones.

Customers can choose from four colors: platinum, rose gold, ebony and blush. Priced at $60 a pair, the Mary Janes are available now on Freshly Picked’s website.

“I’m so excited to introduce these gorgeous, versatile Mary Jane [shoes] to the Freshly Picked line. We’ve committed to being there for every step of your baby’s early years, and the Mary Jane is such a meaningful extension to that mission,” said Susan Petersen, founder and CEO of the brand, whose celebrity offspring fans include North West and Boomer Phelps. “Up to this point, Freshly Picked’s focus has been on baby moccasins alone, but that changes with the Mary Jane, an entirely new product to allow for more styling possibilities.”

And Petersen said there’s more to come: Freshly Picked plans to release additional new styles and products throughout the year. In the meantime, check out the complete collection of Mary Jane looks here.