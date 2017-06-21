Freshly Picked Turns Up the Nostalgia With Care Bears Collaboration

A style from the new Freshly Picked x Care Bears collaboration, inspired by the character Cheer Bear.
Freshly Picked is serving up some serious 1980s nostalgia with its latest collaboration.

The Provo, Utah-based brand, known for its leather baby and toddler footwear, has partnered with American Greetings to bring the much-loved Care Bears characters to life on its popular fringed moccasin shoes.

freshly-picked-care-bears The collaboration features five colorful baby shoe styles. Courtesy of brand.

Debuting Thursday exclusively on Freshly Picked’s website, the limited-edition collaboration is kicking off with five colorful styles. One is detailed with an allover print, while the other four shoes each feature a different Care Bears character in its corresponding color: Funshine Bear (yellow), Grumpy Bear (blue), Tenderheart Bear (tan) and Cheer Bear (pink).

Available in baby sizes 1 to 7, the shoes retail for $60 a pair.

freshly-picked-care-bears A colorful printed Care Bears style. Courtesy of brand
freshly-picked-care-bears The Funshine Bear-inspired style. Courtesy of brand
freshly-picked-care-bears The Grumpy Bear-inspired style. Courtesy of brand
freshly-picked-care-bears The Tenderheart Bear-inspired style. Courtesy of brand.

First introduced on greeting cards in 1982, the Care Bears crew starred in a children’s animated television series and several films, and were also turned into a line of plush teddy bears. American Greetings revived the brand in 2012 with a new TV series, “Care Bears: Welcome to Care-A-Lot,” followed by a Netflix show, “Care Bears & Cousins,” in 2015.

This year, the popular entertainment brand will celebrate its 35th anniversary with a major social-media push celebrating its colorful history and inviting fans to share Care Bears memories and throwback photos from their own childhoods.