Freshly Picked Turns Up the Nostalgia With Care Bears Collaboration

A style from the new Freshly Picked x Care Bears collaboration, inspired by the character Cheer Bear. Courtesy of brand

Freshly Picked is serving up some serious 1980s nostalgia with its latest collaboration.

The Provo, Utah-based brand, known for its leather baby and toddler footwear, has partnered with American Greetings to bring the much-loved Care Bears characters to life on its popular fringed moccasin shoes.

The collaboration features five colorful baby shoe styles. Courtesy of brand.

Debuting Thursday exclusively on Freshly Picked’s website, the limited-edition collaboration is kicking off with five colorful styles. One is detailed with an allover print, while the other four shoes each feature a different Care Bears character in its corresponding color: Funshine Bear (yellow), Grumpy Bear (blue), Tenderheart Bear (tan) and Cheer Bear (pink).

Available in baby sizes 1 to 7, the shoes retail for $60 a pair.

A colorful printed Care Bears style. Courtesy of brand

The Funshine Bear-inspired style. Courtesy of brand

The Grumpy Bear-inspired style. Courtesy of brand

The Tenderheart Bear-inspired style. Courtesy of brand.

First introduced on greeting cards in 1982, the Care Bears crew starred in a children’s animated television series and several films, and were also turned into a line of plush teddy bears. American Greetings revived the brand in 2012 with a new TV series, “Care Bears: Welcome to Care-A-Lot,” followed by a Netflix show, “Care Bears & Cousins,” in 2015.

This year, the popular entertainment brand will celebrate its 35th anniversary with a major social-media push celebrating its colorful history and inviting fans to share Care Bears memories and throwback photos from their own childhoods.