10 Dressy Kids’ Shoes for Easter

View Slideshow Nina Kids Beth laser-cut ballet flat, $39.95; nordstrom.com. Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Easter is right around the corner, and dressing up the kids is easier than ever now that there are so many great special-occasion shoe options.

Designers continue to step up the once-staid category with fun fashion details, easy-to-wear silhouettes and comfy rubber bottoms. Even better, many of the styles are versatile enough to wear for casual occasions, too.

We shopped the market for the best looks that will take kids from church to brunch to an egg hunt in comfort and style. For girls, ballet flats remain popular, with some brands updating the simple style with trendy details such as ghillie lacing and laser-cut designs.

Yosi Samra’s Miss Suzy flat (below) features a sophisticated ankle cuff accented with a pretty grosgrain ribbon bow. The pale-pink shade is perfect for Easter.

Yosi Samra Miss Suzy flat, $65; nordstrom.com

For warmer parts of the country, sandals are a fresh alternative to flats and Mary Jane shoes. Badgley Mischka’s Talia wedge style brings a touch of sparkle to the holiday with glittery silver accents and decorative bows on the vamp.

Badgley Mischka Talia bow sandal, $56; macys.com

For boys, updated oxfords and wingtips are a major trend. Florsheim’s kids’ collection is a go-to resource for spiffy, men’s-inspired styles like this two-tone suede and leather shoe, dubbed the Kennett Jr.

Florsheim Kids Kennett Jr. oxford, $57.95; zappos.com

Loafers and driving mocs are another on-trend silhouette for boys. Umi’s sophisticated Aiken loafer, available in both suede and smooth-leather versions, comes in several shades to complement any outfit. A woven striped accent on the vamp adds a sporty touch.

Umi Aiken suede loafer, $70; umishoes.com

