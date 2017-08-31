These Custom Donut Baby Sneakers Look Good Enough to Eat

Hannah Choi set out to design a baby gift that people would actually love. Night Victories/Hannah Choi

With a friend’s baby shower was coming up, Hannah Choi was busy trying to come up with the perfect gift idea. That’s when her boyfriend — a lifelong sneakerhead — suggested she customize tiny kicks.

“I thought about doing a dinosaur or polka dots, but honestly, a lot of brands are expanding their designs — Vans has a lot of designs you can buy — so you can’t just do polka dots,” Choi told Delish. “I could do sprinkles instead, and make it a donut. It’s a slight evolution of my thought process.” And from there, a business was born.

After showing photos of her work to friends and getting an overwhelmingly positive reaction, Choi decided to start her website, Night Victories.

My friends, in the past two or three years, have started popping out babies, and I’ve been thinking, ‘What are cool things I could give them they’d keep forever?'” the artist said. “‘If my house is burning down, what are the things I’d grab?’ I’d be honored if someone loved those shoes enough to grab them.”

That said, Choi doesn’t just design custom shoes for infants. But you should probably keep in mind that donut sneakers are not going to look quite as cute on adult feet as they do on babies. “The bigger the shoe gets, the design also changes, so I like to review the design first,” Choi explained. “A design can look totally different if it’s on a basketball player’s shoe versus my size 6 foot.”

