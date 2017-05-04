Cop Catches Girl Stealing $2 Shoes, Lends Her Family a Helping Hand

Officer Che Milton. City of Atlanta Police Department

An Atlanta police officer’s act of kindness is winning over the city — and the internet.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Atlanta Police Department, officer Che Milton was responding to a routine shoplifting call in February and found a 12-year-old girl held at a Family Dollar store for attempting to steal a pair of $2 shoes.

The girl reportedly told officer Milton her 5-year-old sister needed the shoes but couldn’t afford them. That’s when he decided to investigate further, discovering that the family’s living conditions were less than ideal.

“The mother explained to officer Milton that she did not work because she could not afford daycare for the smaller children,” the police department wrote.

Milton bought the family food and drinks, and also contacted child services to have a social worker look into the situation.

“The way that Officer Milton handled this incident showed that not only is he here to enforce the law but also to go the extra mile and be a bigger part of the community he is policing,” the department wrote.

Want more?

Serena Williams Expresses Anxiety Over Police Shootings in Facebook Post

Oregon Cop Caught On Camera In Act of Shoe Kindness

Police Looking For Suspects Who Engulfed Sportie LA In Blaze