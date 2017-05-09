Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Baby Daughter Already Has Designer Sneakers

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Feb. 26. REX Shutterstock

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s daughter Sienna was born less than two weeks ago, but she’s already starting her sneaker collection.

Jon Buscemi, the man behind the luxury sneaker label Buscemi, gifted Ciara and Wilson three pairs of adorable sneakers for Sienna. There’s a light pink pair topped with a bow, a white and pink striped pair and a white leather high-top pair. The high-tops ring in at $295 while the other two retail for $250. Ciara captioned her photo with a pink flower emoji.

Sienna joins half-brother Future Zahir Wilburn, who also has some pretty impressive sneakers including a Giuseppe Zanotti pair he wore for Ciara’s wedding.

Ciara’s son Future wore Giuseppe Zanotti kids’ white sneakers. Simone Photography

Even late into Ciara’s pregnancy, she maintained her daring style. She posted photos on Instagram when she was wearing Gucci’s platform sneakers just before she gave birth.

She also wore a pair of super-high platform lace-up pumps.

