Check Out Christian Louboutin’s Very First Baby Shoes for Goop

Christian Louboutin and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow have collaborated on the designer's first baby shoe. Courtesy of brand

Goop has pulled off quite a coup.

As part of its exclusive limited-edition collaboration with Christian Louboutin — unveiled on Sept. 15 — the lifestyle brand got the celebrated French shoe designer to design his very first baby shoe.

A Christian Louboutin baby shoe style. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Set to launch on Nov. 15, the new Loubibaby features an adorably chic Mary Jane design, detailed with a handmade bow and Louboutin’s signature red sole. The shoe comes in both pink and blue satin versions, as well as a gold Nappa Laminato version. Priced at $250, the Loubibaby will be sold at goop.com and at Goop’s holiday pop-up shops in New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

The collaboration, which also includes four women’s shoe designs, was born out of the longtime friendship between Louboutin and Goop founder and CEO Gwyneth Paltrow.

Christian Louboutin and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow are longtime friends. Courtesy of brand

“I remember the first conversation which led us to the collaboration,” Louboutin recalled. “There is nothing that I favor more than a good tête-à-tête, and for that, Gwyneth is a great partner in crime. When friendship meets work, the results are serious fun.”

Added Paltrow: “Goop’s fashion ethos has always centered on trendless quality. It was an honor to work with Christian and his team to design the quintessential collection of fall classics.”

To see the entire Christian Louboutin capsule, head to Goop’s website.