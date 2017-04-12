Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Baby Luna Already Has Personalized Espadrilles

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna, who will turn 1 later this month, is already showing off her personal style.
Luna was spotted this week with Legend wearing a pair of My 1st Years personalized slip-on espadrilles that featured her initials on the back heel area. The cap-toe flats quickly sold out, but are now available for pre-order. The canvas shoes fit children up to 18 months old and are relatively affordable at just $36 — much more of a bargain than Luna’s pair of baby Yeezy Boost sneakers.
My 1st Years espadrilles, $35.99; my1styears.com
Luna has also worn the brand’s personalized onesie that said, “Little Legend.”
Luna’s developing shoe style could cause something like the Prince George effect — nearly every shoe the toddler wears sells out in a flash.
