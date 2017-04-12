Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Baby Luna Already Has Personalized Espadrilles

Chrissy Teigen Luna
Chrissy Teigen carrying daughter Luna in LA on Feb. 9.
Splash

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna, who will turn 1 later this month, is already showing off her personal style.

Luna was spotted this week with Legend wearing a pair of My 1st Years personalized slip-on espadrilles that featured her initials on the back heel area. The cap-toe flats quickly sold out, but are now available for pre-order. The canvas shoes fit children up to 18 months old and are relatively affordable at just $36 — much more of a bargain than Luna’s pair of baby Yeezy Boost sneakers.

My 1st Years espadrilles, $35.99; my1styears.com

Luna has also worn the brand’s personalized onesie that said, “Little Legend.”

Luna’s developing shoe style could cause something like the Prince George effect — nearly every shoe the toddler wears sells out in a flash.

