Celebrities Have Been Snapping Up These Hand Painted Shoes for Their Kids

Minnetonka x Free Range Mama series. Courtesy of brand

Iconic moccasin maker Minnetonka is taking an artistic approach to its collection with the Aug. 1 launch of a series of hand-painted styles by creative spirit Lindsay Stewart available online.

Stewart, a designer and entrepreneur, debuted her own business, Free Range Mama, in the early 2000s after the birth of her second son. Featuring a line of hand-decorated sweatsuits, Stewart soon found herself taking a paintbrush to Minnetonka’s children’s moccasins. After posting photos of the colorful looks on her website, celebrity parents such as Chris Pratt, Jaime King, Charlotte Ronson and Kim Kardashian were snapping them up for their kids.

Minnetonka x Free Range Mama kids’ Double Fringe boot. Courtesy of brand

It didn’t take long for Minnetonka to catch on, reaching out to Stewart for an official collaboration, the first of which kicked off in 2016. Now the designer and shoe company are teaming up once again, this time for the Splash series, which includes the Gabi, an adult slip-on, and children’s Double Fringe Side Zip bootie, both featuring Stewart’s colorful artwork.

Retail prices for the adult style are $69.95, while the kids’ retails for $54.95.

Minnetonka x Free Range Mama Gabi women’s slip-on. Courtesy of brand

But there’s more to the partnership than simply fashion. During the month of August, Minnetonka will support teachers across the country through social media promotions and Free Range Mama sales. A portion of the proceeds will be fund classroom projects in partnership with DonorsChoose.org.

