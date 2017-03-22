Boy Scouts of America Now Has Its Own Hiking Boots

The Boy Scouts of America "Expedition Pro" hiking boot. Courtesy of brand.

The Boy Scouts of America will be putting its best foot forward with the launch of a signature collection of outdoor footwear. The three-pattern series of hiking looks is produced under license to RLF International in Ana Maria, Florida.

The collection is designed to meet the rigors of outdoor exploration while offering enhanced comfort features such as water-resistant leather uppers, dual-density memory foam footbeds and slip-resistant rubber outsoles.

The “Scout Pro” hiker boot from the Boy Scouts of America collection. Courtesy of brand.

The boots feature Pantone colors that match the scout uniforms. Inside is the official fleur-de-lis scout logo, with the scout’s official motto, “Be Prepared,” also on the boots. They are available online as well as at Army Navy and outdoor specialty stores. The “Expedition Pro” retails for $89.99, and the “Scout Pro” sells for $69.99. Sizes range from a youth 4 to men’s 13.

The “Expedition Pro” boot from the Boy Scouts of America collection. Courtesy of brand.

The Boy Scouts of America was founded in 1910 and is one of the nation’s largest values-based youth development organizations. The footwear launch coincides with the organization’s 2017 National Jamboree, a nationwide event to be held in West Virginia in July.

RLF International plans to expand its offerings in the upcoming seasons with a companion collection of shoes and athletic looks.

