10 Kids’ Shoes for Fall That Are Taking a Cue From Trendy Adult Styles

By / 1 hour ago
AKID knit sneaker.
Courtesy of brand

Featuring faux-fur accents and ombré effects, some of fall’s freshest adult trends are scaling down to the kids’ market. Here, FN rounds up 10 of the best pairs.

Folkloric-style floral motifs bring a fresh bloom to Rachel’s wedge boot.

Kids Must Buy Shoes Fall 2017 Rachel floral wedge boot. Courtesy of brand

Jambu elevates a boys’ athletic shoe with a cool mix of tech-y materials.

Kids Must Buy Shoes Fall 2017 Jambu sneaker. Joshua Scott

Irregular Choice turns up the twinkle on the star trend with a glow-in-the-dark treatment.

Kids Must Buy Shoes Fall 2017 Irregular Choice star-print boot. Courtesy of brand

Polo Ralph Lauren adds a velvet touch to this ribbon-lace, zip-back boot.

Kids Must Buy Shoes Fall 2017 Polo Ralph Lauren velvet boot. Courtesy of brand

