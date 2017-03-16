10 Kids’ Shoes for Fall That Are Taking a Cue From Trendy Adult Styles

Featuring faux-fur accents and ombré effects, some of fall’s freshest adult trends are scaling down to the kids’ market. Here, FN rounds up 10 of the best pairs.
Folkloric-style floral motifs bring a fresh bloom to Rachel’s wedge boot.
Courtesy of brand
Jambu elevates a boys’ athletic shoe with a cool mix of tech-y materials.
Joshua Scott
Irregular Choice turns up the twinkle on the star trend with a glow-in-the-dark treatment.
Courtesy of brand
Polo Ralph Lauren adds a velvet touch to this ribbon-lace, zip-back boot.
Courtesy of brand
Click through the gallery to see more top picks.